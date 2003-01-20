Klávesové zkratky na tomto webu - základní
28 milionů z Hong Kongu

aktualizováno 
Pan Chung Li z Hong Kongu, nabízí 15 % z 28 milionů dolarů. Jedná se o dědictví po panu Smithovi, který zemřel při autonehodě, peníze jsou uloženy v hongkongské bance.

FROM THE DESK OF: MR.CHUNG LI HANG SENG BANK LTD.

DES VOEUX RD.BRANCH, CENTRAL HONG KONG, HONG KONG.

I am Mr.Chung Li, credit officer of Hang Seng Bank Ltd,. I have an urgent and very confidential usiness proposition for you.

On June 6, 1998, a British Oil consultant/contractor with the Chinese Solid Minerals Corporation, Mr. Smith Lawrence made a numbered time (Fixed) Deposit for twelve calendar months, valued at US$28,000,000.00 (Twenty-eight Million Dollars only) in my branch. Upon maturity, I sent a routine notification to his forwarding address but got no reply. After a month, we sent a reminder and finally we discovered from his contract employers, the Hong Kong Solid Minerals Corporation that Mr. Smith Lawrence died from an automobile accident. On further investigation, I found out that he died without making a WILL, and all attempts to trace his next of kin was fruitless.  

I therefore made further investigation and discovered that Mr. Smith Lawrence did not declare any kin or relations in all his official documents, including his Bank Deposit paperwork in my Bank. This sum of US$28,000,000.00 is still sitting in my Bank and the interest is being rolled over with the principal sum at the end of each year.  No one will ever come forward to claim it.  According to Laws of Hong Kong, at the expiration of 5 (five) years, the money will revert to the ownership of the Hong Kong Government if nobody applies to claim the fund.

Consequently, my proposal is that I will like you as a foreigner to stand in as the next of kin to Mr. Smith Lawrence so that the fruits of this old man's labor will not get into the hands of some corrupt government officials. This is simple, I will like you to provide immediately your full names and address so that the attorney will prepare the necessary documents and affidavits that will put you in place as the next of kin. We shall employ the services of an attorney for drafting and notarization of the WILL and to obtain the necessary documents and letter of probate/ administration in your favor for the transfer. A bank account in any part of the world that you will provide will then facilitate the transfer of this money to you as the beneficiary/next of kin.

The money will be paid into your account for us to share in the ratio of 85% for me and 15% for you.

There is no risk at all as all the paperwork for this transaction will be done by the attorney and my position as the credit officer guarantees the successful execution of this transaction. If you are interested, please reply immediately to my email box. Upon your response, I shall then provide you with more details and relevant documents that will help you understand the transaction.

Please send me your confidential telephone and fax numbers for easy communication. You should observe utmost confidentiality, and rest assured that this transaction would be most profitable for both of us because I shall require your assistance to invest my share in your country.

Awaiting your urgent reply.

Thanks and regards.

Mr. Chung Li


