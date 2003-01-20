Klávesové zkratky na tomto webu - základní
Pan Phillip Okon, nigerijský právník. Rozdělí se o 10,5 milionu USD po německém inženýrovi, který zahynul při autonehodě. Samozřejmě, že v poměru 60 ku 40.

INHERITANCE

DEAR SIR/MADAM

I am MR PHILLIP OKON, a solicitor at law. I am the personal attorney to Mr.ANDREAS KRETZ,a German national, who used to work with Shell-development petroleum Company.Hereinafter shall be referred to as my client. On the 21st of April 1999, my client, his wife and  their three children were involved in a car accident . All occupants of the vehicle unfortunately lost their lives.

Since then I have made several enquiries to German embassy to locate any of my clients extended relatives and this has also  proved unsuccessful. After these several unsuccessful attempt to locate any member of his family , I am therefore compelled to contacted you.

I am contacting you to assist in repatriating the money left behind by my client before they get confiscated or declared unserviceable by the bank where this huge deposit were lodged. Particularly, the BANK where the deceased had an account valued at about US$10.5million dollars has issued me a notice to provide the next of kin or have the account confiscated within the next two weeks official working days.

Since I have been unsuccessful in locating the relatives for over 3 years now I seek your consent to present  you as the next of kin of the deceased so that the proceeds of this account valued at US$10.5million dollars can be paid to you and then you and me can share the money. 60% to me and 40% to you.

I have all necessary legal documents that can be used to back up any claim we may make. All I require is your honest cooperation to enable us see this deal through. I guarantee that this will be executed under a legitimate arrangement that will  protect you from any breach of the law.

Please get in touch with me by my e-mail and send to me your telephone and fax numbers to enable us discuss further about this transaction.  You can reply  via email above.

Yoursfaithfully

PHILLIP OKON

