English Around Western Bohemia

Dominikánská 9, Plzeň, tel. 019/723 77 22-3 New England Photographs at the American Center. The American Center Plzeň together with the Massachusetts Port Authority organize a photograph exhibition New England on the occasion of the Independence Day which remembers adopting the Declaration of Independence in 1776. New England known for its magnificent colors in fall consists of six states: Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont and Massachusetts which is the birthplace of the USA. The exhibition takes place at the American Center Plzeň from Monday July 3, 2000 till Friday September 15, 2000. Opening hours: Mo-Fri: 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m., Sat: 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. Free of charge. Video Club - September 18, 2000 - 4:00 p.m. "BRIGHT LIKE A SUN" (55 min). Examines how the Great Depression and World War II challenged African-American artists to revise, adapt and expand visions and dreams. Legendary performer, Paul Robeson commits to using his art and status to fight for social justice. Augusta Savage, an internationally acclaimed sculptor, turns to building community institutions. Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker and other young musicians create bebop, an innovative style of music that transforms jazz from popular entertainment into a recognized art. Free of charge. All videos are in English.