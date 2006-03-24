Kontaktní informace na nejznámější čínské společnosti

Klávesové zkratky na tomto webu - základní
FESCO (Foreign Entreprise Service Group Company, Ltd.)
No.14, Chaoyangmen Nandajie
Chaoyang District
100020 Beijing, China
tel. (+8610) 8561 8888
fax (+8610) 8562 6059
http: www.fesco.com.cn
        www.fescochina.com

CIIC (China International Intellectech Corporation)
25/F, West Tower
Hanwei Plaza
No. 7 Guanghua road
Beijing 100004
tel. (+8610) 6561 3920
fax (+8610) 6561 3900.
http://www.ciic.com.cn

CIECC - China International Enterprise Cooperative Corp.
Level 9 C-H, Building A, Dong Huan Plaza
Dongzhimen, Dongcheng district
Beijing 100027 
tel. (+8610) 6418 3466
fax (+8610) 6418 3468

CITDC - China International Talents Development Center
10 Mingwangbei Hutong
He Pingli Beijing 100013
tel. (+8610) 8267 2501/6427 8211
fax (+8610) 8267 2501/ 64278224

China Star Corp. for International Economic & Technical  Cooperation.
Jianda Plaza
14 Dongtuchenglu
Chaoyang District
Beijing 100013
tel. (+8610) 8527 1201
fax (+8610) 8527 1202


