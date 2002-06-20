Procvičte si na internetu své znalosti angličtiny

a) The doctor noticed meb) The doctor observed mec) The doctor saw med) The doctor watched mee) The doctor examined mea) an escalatorb) to risec) to sitd) a staircasee) to standa) at lastb) eventuallyc) laterd) finallye) in the long runa) unvisibleb) nonvisiblec) imvisibled) invisiblee) disvisiblea) In my opinion, you are right.b) In my view, you are right.c) To my thought, you are right.d) I have an idea that you are right.e) My belief is that you are right.a) lift youb) give you a liftc) give you an air ticketd) lend you a laddere) offer you somewhere to sleepa) purpleb) violetc) oranged) greye) scarleta) a train driverb) a chauffeurc) a ship's captaind) a controllere) a guidea) riversb) fieldsc) mountainsd) forestse) lakesa) your handb) your armc) your bodyd) your lege) your foota) a bungalowb) a detached housec) a semi-detached housed) a terraced housee) a mansiona) a day's holidayb) a midday snackc) dawnd) sunsete) the day you retire from worka) the futureb) the life after deathc) destinyd) the next generatione) tomorrowa) on the street cornerb) in a lecture roomc) in a pulpitd) on a soap-boxe) on a stagea) dictionaryb) wordsc) to look upd) to look downe) alphabetical