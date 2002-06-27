Procvičte si na internetu své znalosti angličtiny

a) a spinster
b) a niece
c) an actress
d) a female
e) a nun
2. Which is not a fruit?
a) an apple
b) a pea
c) an orange
d) a lemon
e) a pear
3. The opposite of to buy is
a) to sell
b) to steal
c) to take
d) to have
e) to keep
4. Which of these cannot you ride?
a) a boat
b) a horse
c) a train
d) a car
e) a wolf
5. Which is wrong?
a) I have lend her money.
b) I am lending her money.
c) I lend her money.
d) I did lend her money
e) I lend her money
6. Which word describes all the others?
a) a jacket
b) a blouse
c) trousers
d) a skirt
e) clothes
7. If you call a girl Jenny, her name is
a) Joan
b) Jennifer
c) Jean
d) Janet
e) Joyce
8. The opposite of good is
a) bad
b) better
c) worse
d) worst
e) best
9. Which means the same as to answer?
a) to reply
b) to say
c) to speak
d) to talk
e) to ask
10. Which word does not go with all the others?
a) a rocket
b) a helicopter
c) a plane
d) an elephant
e) to fly
11. Which of these is made of glass?
a) a tumbler
b) teeth
c) sand
d) a knife
e) a cup
12. The opposite of dangerous is
a) easy
b) pleasant
c) beautiful
d) comfortable
e) safe
13. Which of these is wrong?
a) a clean day
b) a rainy day
c) a fine day
d) a cloudy day
e) a sunny day
14. Which is wrong?
a) Make me laugh.
b) Make some coffee.
c) Make up your mind!
d) I am going to make my hair.
e) Make the beds.
15. Which word means the same as also?
a) all
b) toe
c) to
d) two
e) too
16 Which meat comes from a pig?
a) beef
b) lamb
c) mutton
d) veal
e) bacon
17 Where does a porter work?
a) in a church
b) in a supermarket
c) in a library
d) in a railway station
e) in an aeroplane
18 The opposite of come is
a) came
b) went
c) leave
d) go
e) arrive
Správné odpovědi: 1 d, 2 b, 3 a, 4 e,5 a, 6 e, 7 b, 8 a, 9 a, 10 d, 11 a, 12 e,13 a, 14 d, 15 e, 16 e, 17 d, 18 d
