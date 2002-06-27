Procvičte si na internetu své znalosti angličtiny

Klávesové zkratky na tomto webu - základní
Víte, jak jste na tom se znalostí světových jazyků? Nyní máte možnost si vyzkoušet své znalosti angličtiny, tentokrát na ukázce testu pro začátečníky.
1. Which word describes all the others?

a) a spinster
b) a niece
c) an actress
d) a female
e) a nun

2. Which is not a fruit?

a) an apple
b) a pea
c) an orange
d) a lemon
e) a pear

3. The opposite of to buy is

a) to sell
b) to steal
c) to take
d) to have
e) to keep

4. Which of these cannot you ride?

a) a boat
b) a horse
c) a train
d) a car
e) a wolf

5. Which is wrong?

a) I have lend her money.
b) I am lending her money.
c) I lend her money.
d) I did lend her money
e) I lend her money

6. Which word describes all the others?

a) a jacket
b) a blouse
c) trousers
d) a skirt
e) clothes

7. If you call a girl Jenny, her name is

a) Joan
b) Jennifer
c) Jean
d) Janet
e) Joyce

8. The opposite of good is

a) bad
b) better
c) worse
d) worst
e) best

9. Which means the same as to answer?

a) to reply
b) to say
c) to speak
d) to talk
e) to ask

10. Which word does not go with all the others?

a) a rocket
b) a helicopter
c) a plane
d) an elephant
e) to fly

11. Which of these is made of glass?

a) a tumbler
b) teeth
c) sand
d) a knife
e) a cup

12. The opposite of dangerous is

a) easy
b) pleasant
c) beautiful
d) comfortable
e) safe

13. Which of these is wrong?

a) a clean day
b) a rainy day
c) a fine day
d) a cloudy day
e) a sunny day

14. Which is wrong?

a) Make me laugh.
b) Make some coffee.
c) Make up your mind!
d) I am going to make my hair.
e) Make the beds.

15. Which word means the same as also?

a) all
b) toe
c) to
d) two
e) too

16 Which meat comes from a pig?

a) beef
b) lamb
c) mutton
d) veal
e) bacon

17 Where does a porter work?

a) in a church
b) in a supermarket
c) in a library
d) in a railway station
e) in an aeroplane

18 The opposite of come is

a) came
b) went
c) leave
d) go
e) arrive

Správné odpovědi: 1 d, 2 b, 3 a, 4 e,5 a, 6 e, 7 b, 8 a, 9 a, 10 d, 11 a, 12 e,13 a, 14 d, 15 e, 16 e, 17 d, 18 d
Další testy najdete na:www.pavlatova.cz/testy

