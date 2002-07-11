Vyzkoušejte si znalosti angličtiny na internetu

a) a bee
b) an ant
c) a mosquito
d) a butterfly
e) a wasp
2. Son is to daughter as nephew is to
a) niece
b) sister
c) daughter
d) aunt
e) grandmother
3. Which word does not go with all the others?
a) to sell
b) a shop
c) a customer
d) an assistant
e) aid
4. Which of these means immediately?
a) presently
b) before long
c) shortly
d) soon
e) at once
5. Which of these is biggest?
a) a field
b) a country
c) a village
d) a city
e) a town
6. A policeman is an ______of the law.
a) office
b) official
c) unofficial
d) officer
e) offices
7. Wee say one sheep, but two
a) sheep's
b) sheep
c) sheeps
d) sheepen
e) sheeps'
8. What is opposite of new?
a) ancient
b) old
c) worn out
d) adult
e) young
9. A date is a certain day of a certain month. It can also be
a) an address on a letter
b) a fruit
c) a song
d) a hat
e) a gift
10. Which word does not go with all the others?
a) a bath
b) a shower
c) rain
d) to fall
e) a mackintosh
11. Which means hurrying?
a) on the move
b) making a move
c) moving in
d) moving up
e) getting a move on
12. Which comes just before night?
a) evening
b) black
c) afternoon
d) day
e) morning
13. Which of these is soft?
a) rock
b) ice
c) metal
d) wood
e) fur
14. All these are games, which is not a ball game?
a) football
b) tennis
c) hockey
d) badminton
e) rugby
Správné odpovědi: 1a, 2a, 3e, 4e, 5b, 6d, 7b, 8b, 9b, 10a, 11e, 12a, 13e, 14d
Pokračování a další testy najdete na internetové adrese www.pavlatova.cz/testy