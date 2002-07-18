Vyzkoušejte si znalosti angličtiny na internetu

a) gin
b) wine
c) beer
d) whisky
e) lemonade
2. The immediate help you give after an accident is called
a) first assistance
b) first relief
c) first-hand
d) first aid
e) first saving
3. Hand is to palm as foot is to
a) sole
b) heel
c) palm
d) toe
e) flat
4. Which of these is wrong?
a) a tuft of trees
b) a tuft of hair
c) a tuft of grass
d) a tuft of feathers
e) a tuft of wool
5. Which word does not go with all the others?
a) a spider
b) a web
c) a top
d) a spin
e) a trap
6. Which of these cannot be on the ground floor a house?
a) a veranda
b) a vestibule
c) a landing
d) an entrance hall
e) a porch
7. Which word rhymes with aunt?
a) flaunt
b) chant
c) gaunt
d) haunt
e) blunt
8. Instead of saying The dog attacked him, you could say
a) The dog went to him
b) The dog went away with him
c) The dog went back to him
d) The dog went in for him
e) The dog went for him
9. A student wrote - The educated man looks low on manual workers. He should have written
a) looks below
b) looks down
c) looks under
d) looks beneath
e) looks below underneath
10. Complete this phase: man, woman a
a) offspring
b) kid
c) baby
d) child
e) infant
11. Which word does not go with all the others?
a) a wheel
b) a tyre
c) a fit
d) a rim
e) to wind
12. Which of these is wrong?
a) to air your opinions
b) to air your grievances
c) to air your views
d) to air your a room
e) to air a kite
Výsledky: 1c, 2d, 3a, 4a, 5c, 6c, 7b, 8e, 9b, 10c, 11e, 12e
pokračování na: www.pavlatova.cz/testy