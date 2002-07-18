Klávesové zkratky na tomto webu - základní
Přeskočit hlavičku portálu

Vyzkoušejte si znalosti angličtiny na internetu

  9:34aktualizováno  9:34
Potřebujete nebo chcete si ověřit své znalosti anglického jazyka? Využijte teď naší nabídky a vyzkoušejte si svou jazykovou úroveň na našem testu.
1. What is made in a brewery?

a) gin
b) wine
c) beer
d) whisky
e) lemonade

2. The immediate help you give after an accident is called

a) first assistance
b) first relief
c) first-hand
d) first aid
e) first saving

3. Hand is to palm as foot is to

a) sole
b) heel
c) palm
d) toe
e) flat

4. Which of these is wrong?

a) a tuft of trees
b) a tuft of hair
c) a tuft of grass
d) a tuft of feathers
e) a tuft of wool

5. Which word does not go with all the others?

a) a spider
b) a web
c) a top
d) a spin
e) a trap

6. Which of these cannot be on the ground floor a house?

a) a veranda
b) a vestibule
c) a landing
d) an entrance hall
e) a porch

7. Which word rhymes with aunt?

a) flaunt
b) chant
c) gaunt
d) haunt
e) blunt

8. Instead of saying ­ The dog attacked him, you could say

a) The dog went to him
b) The dog went away with him
c) The dog went back to him
d) The dog went in for him
e) The dog went for him

9. A student wrote - The educated man looks low on manual workers. He should have written

a) looks below
b) looks down
c) looks under
d) looks beneath
e) looks below underneath

10. Complete this phase: man, woman a

a) offspring
b) kid
c) baby
d) child
e) infant

11. Which word does not go with all the others?

a) a wheel
b) a tyre
c) a fit
d) a rim
e) to wind

12. Which of these is wrong?

a) to air your opinions
b) to air your grievances
c) to air your views
d) to air your a room
e) to air a kite

Výsledky: 1c, 2d, 3a, 4a, 5c, 6c, 7b, 8e, 9b, 10c, 11e, 12e
pokračování na: www.pavlatova.cz/testy



Nejčtenější

Ekonom Pavel Kysilka: Česká koruna je odsouzena k posilování

Ekonom Pavel Kysilka

Českou korunou platíme už 25 let. Československou měnu nahradila v únoru 1993. Slovenské platidlo u našich východních...

Nechceme programátory tady, my jim práci přivezeme, říká manažer ajťáků

Lukáš Zrzavý

Sehnat nové zaměstnance jim prý nečiní velký problém. V době, kdy je trh práce vyčerpán a většina firem marně pátrá po...

Spočítejte si, kolik budete inkasovat při pravidelných vkladech do fondů

Ilustrační snímek

Podílové fondy jsou vhodnou variantou, jak dětem vytvořit do budoucna finanční rezervu. Podle expertů jsou lepší než v...

Točí filmy, reklamy a má úspěch. Otevřený rozhovor s mladou režisérkou

Eva Toulová

Eva Toulová chtěla být výtvarnicí. Výtvarný talent prohlubovala studiem na Střední umělecké škole grafické v Jihlavě....

Kvíz: Dokážete odhadnout cenu jedinečných starožitností?

Portrét paní Osuské

Investice do starožitností se podle odborníků vyplatí: máte něco, co vám udělá radost, a ještě v tom jsou uložené...

Další z rubriky

Točí filmy, reklamy a má úspěch. Otevřený rozhovor s mladou režisérkou

Eva Toulová

Eva Toulová chtěla být výtvarnicí. Výtvarný talent prohlubovala studiem na Střední umělecké škole grafické v Jihlavě....

Jsem šéf, co teď? Odbornice radí, co dělat, když vás povýší

Ilustrační snímek

Minimální nezaměstnanost a boj o talenty na trhu práce usnadňuje schopným a prověřeným pracovníkům kariérní postup. A...

Tajemství slavných rodin: Jak Mandelíkové přišli o své bílé zlato

Bernard Mandelík koupil v roce 1891 ratbořský cukrovar i se statkem za půl...

Úrodné Kolínsko bývalo řepařskou baštou. K nejúspěšnějším zdejším cukrovarníkům patřil rod Mandelíků. Ale po roce 1948...

Proč se na bitcoinu nafukuje jedna bublina za druhou? Není možné vsadit proti ně...

Proč se na bitcoinu nafukuje jedna bublina za druhou? Není možné vsadit proti ně...

Kurzy.cz Podle nové ekonomické hvězdy Noaha Smithe za sebou bitcoin nemá jedno prasknutí bubliny, ale hned čtyři. Vedle poslední...

Najdete na iDNES.cz

posunout
posunout

Právě čtete

Mohlo by vás zajímat

Témata

Vsetín | Zajímavá zaměstnání | Pardubice | Přijímací pohovor | Škoda | Maturita | Air Bank | Superhrubá mzda | Valorizace důchodů | Předčasný důchod | Equa bank | Registr vozidel | Hradec Králové (město) | Daňové podvody | Výpověď z pracovního poměru | Škoda Auto | Česká Lípa | Úroková sazba | České aerolinie | Daňový bonus | Věznice | Důchody | Zoo | Jak ušetřit peníze | Václav Klaus | Tablet | Daně