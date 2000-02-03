Zkouškám z jazyků se nevyhneme

Evropa si chce porozumět, proto se tak těžko hledá zaměstnání bez znalosti západních jazyků. Ministerstvo vnitra už připravilo návrh systémů jazykových zkoušek státních úředníků. Kdy dojde i na ostatní? Odborníci se přou o to, jestli opravdu výrazně zaostáváme za jazykovým umem zemí Evropské unie. Shodují se však, že školní výuce jazyků se v České republice nevěnuje dostatek času. Například žáci osmých tříd se jim učí o šedesát hodin za rok méně než jejich vrstevníci v zemích EU. Učitelé navíc nejsou dostatečně kvalifikovaní. Nezbývá tedy než vzít věc do vlastních rukou. Mezery ve vědomostech nám pomohou hledat i nejrůznější testovací příručky, mimo jiné Testy ze všeobecných znalostí 2000 pro zájemce o studium na čtyřletých středních školách z nakladatelství Didaktis. Své vědomosti si mohou vyzkoušet nejen budoucí gymnazisté.1. Put the verbs in brackets into the correct tense.a) I'm going to school.b) Sue lives in this street.c) We will help them.d) Students did their homework in the evening.e) Mark and Kate are good friends.f) They left yesterday.I get up at seven. Then I have a shower. I come to school at eight. Our lessons finish at half past one. I arrive home at three. I meet my friends. I write a letter and watch TV in the evening. I go to bed at ten.4. Turn these statements into questions.a) Joe lives in Prague.b) You're going to the shops.c) I can help you.d) You were a Tina Turner fan.e) She gave me a nice present.f) He finished his work at noon.a) __ ?- Mary Parker.b) __ ?- Sixteen.c) __ ?- 6th October.d) __ ?- In London.e) __ ?- 26 Oxford Street, London.f) __ ?- 875 692.2. a) I am not going to school. b) Sue doesn't live in this street. c) We won't help them. d) Students didn't do their homework in the evening. e) Mark and Kate aren't good friends. f) They didn't leave yesterday.3. I got up at seven. Then I had a shower. I came to school at eight. Our lessons finished at half past one. I arrived home at three. I met my friends. I wrote a letter and watched TV in the evening. I went to bed at ten.4. a) Does Joe live in Prague? b) Are you going to the shops? c) Can I help you? d) Were you a Tina Turner fan? e) Did she give me a nice present? f) Did he finish his work at noon?6. a) What's your name? b) How old are you? c) When were you born? d) Where were you born? e) What's your address? f) What's your telephone number?